GHS vacated as shelter

More than 140 evacuees who occupied the Girls High School as a shelter since the eruption of La Soufriere volcano on April 9th, 2021, have vacated the premises and returned home.

So said Principal of the GHS, Michelle Beache.

The persons, who were staying at the GHS shelter, were mainly from the Georgetown area and Beache said they left last Tuesday with the help of the National Emergency Management Organisation- NEMO. She said a few persons were transferred to another shelter.

Most of the shelters that have been vacated by the volcano evacuees are being prepared to house persons for the hurricane season. However, the GHS may not be one of these shelters.

