Investigation into alleged beating of sisters ongoing – Commissioner

An internal investigation has been launched into the alleged beating of two sisters of Glen, reportedly by the police.

This was confirmed by Commissioner of Police Colin John, who told SVGTV News via a telephone interview that he has heard different accounts of what transpired between the sisters and the officers who went to their home.

Commissioner John said contrary to reports, no foreign officers were involved in the incident.

The sisters Asheka Antoine and Shomron Haynes alleged that on Friday, May 28th, a number of officers came to their home in Glen and beat them. They both reportedly received medical attention at the Calliaqua Clinic after the incident.

One of the sisters also claimed that the beating triggered an asthma attack and she thought she was going to die.

Lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptist who is representing the sisters said she will sue the state if compensation is not provided to her clients over the alleged assault.

