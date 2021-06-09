Life in the Red Zone – Sandy Bay

Wednesday, June 9th 2021, is exactly two months since La Soufriere volcano explosively erupted displacing thousands of Vincentians from communities in the red and orange zones.

SVGTV News took its cameras as far as possible on the northern end in the red zone, reaching as far as Sandy Bay.

Although the all clear has not been given by the authorities for the communities above the Rabacca dry river to be reoccupied, some residents have made the brave decision to return home, however they are living under different conditions

Remembering the April 9th eruption vividly, some of the Sandy Bay residents say it is an experience they will never forget.

