Missing fishermen still not located

It has been over a week and there has been no sighting of the three missing fishermen at sea.

The SVG Coast Guard with support from regional partners have been conducting search and rescue operations for the missing fishing vessel and three fishermen on board.

In a press release, the SVG Coast Guard said the missing vessel with the three men, was last seen on the northeast coast of SVG by another fishing vessel at around 10:00 am last Tuesday, June 1st, with no other sighting to date.

President of the National Fisherfolk Organisation – Winsbert Harry and several other fishermen have been out at sea searching for their missing colleagues, however, they also have been unsuccessful in their attempts

Harry told SVGTV News that from all indication, the fishermen were not well-equipped for their fishing expedition.

The SVG Coast Guard service is reminding the maritime community to take extra precaution when venturing out to sea as we are now in the hurricane season. It further implored fishermen and boat operators to practice safety by having all necessary equipment and devices when going out to sea.

