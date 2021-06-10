Conditions at learning hubs of greater concern than Covid-19 risk

With some positive Covid-19 cases linked to learning hubs, SVGTV News spoke with President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union Oswald Robinson on the matter who shared that teachers have not raised a formal complaint with the union over fears of the cases reported in the learning hubs.

Alternatively, Robinson said, while he has not been able to visit all the learning hubs, some concerns have been raised by teachers about the health and physical conditions at the hubs. These issues Robinson said are being handled by the Ministry of Education.

The Teachers Union President added that there are additional issues facing teachers and students including dengue fever which remains a threat, and he makes an appeal to the Ministry of Health.

With the sanitisation of schools that were used as shelters underway, Robinson said while the opening of learning hubs was a good idea and a necessary step, sanitised schools should be utilised as soon as possible to mitigate additional issues facing teachers and students at the learning hubs.

