La Soufriere volcano update

There was strong steaming coming from the crater of La Soufriere volcano over the weekend, however lead monitoring scientist Lloyd Lynch said there is nothing to worry about as this activity is very normal, especially in the rainy season.

On radio, Lynch explained what was happening inside the crater and on the western side of the volcano over the weekend

With the threat of lahars during the hurricane season, the lead monitoring scientist said because of the lost of a significant amount of equipment at the summit of the volcano due to the eruption their monitoring system was somewhat compromised, but they will still be able to identify any new activity from the volcano.

The lead monitoring scientist noted that the volcano is at a declining stage of eruption, which means no large eruption is expected which can pose a danger to the reoccupied communities.

Lynch said that the process of eruption can take a long time which is not only dependent on what is seen on the surface but the monitoring team will have to ensure that the earthquake swarms are under control.

The scientist further noted that before they can recommend communities in the red zone to be reoccupied, the monitoring team has to ensure that the earthquake swarms have been discontinued.

Revisiting the history of the volcano in the 18th hundreds where the volcano changed its location, lynch said that each time the volcano erupts there is no certainty that it will remain confined to that particular location.

The volcano alert level remains at orange.

