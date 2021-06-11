NEMO reflects on impact of La Soufriere volcano eruption

Two months after La Soufriere volcano explosively erupted, Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO – Michelle Forbes reflected on the challenges and impacts of the eruption.

Forbes was part of a panel discussion hosted yesterday by the University of the West Indies entitled “ Ash in the air, eruption in effect: La Soufriere St.Vincent 2020-2021. The other members on the panel were Director of the UWI Seismic Research Team Dr. Erouscilla Joseph, Executive Director of CDEMA – Elizabeth Riley and lecturer of the UWI Mona campus Vincentian Dr. Roseann Smith. The moderator was geologist Professor Richard Robertson.

In her presentation Forbes focused on pre eruption planning, evacuation procedures, damage to different areas, volcano relief response and the challenges faced in response at shelters. She also used the opportunity to thank all the international and regional agencies who have helped St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the crisis.

Forbes also spoke about how the lahars or mudflows continue to negatively impact communities in the red zone. She further noted that the country will have to focus on mapping, developmental and physical planning going forward.

