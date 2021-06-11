Statute of Limitation Important in Cases of Police Brutality

Attorney at law Kay Bacchus – Baptiste is reminding persons who may be victims of abuse even at the hands of the police about the importance of reporting any such incident in a timely manner, as waiting too long could hamper a victim’s ability to take the matter to court.

Recently there have been reports of at least two incidents accusing the police of abuse of power, with the most recent incident involving two sisters from glen who claimed they were beaten by the police. The matter is currently under investigation.

