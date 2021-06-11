Threat of COVID Temporarily Closes School in Bequia

As Covid-19 cases on mainland St.Vincent continues to rise, cases have also begun to pop up on the northern Grenadine island of Bequia.

Reports are, a secondary school on the island has been temporarily closed after a parent of a student tested positive for Covid-19. The other students and staff will now have to be tested.

The head of the institution who wants to remain anonymous told SVGTV News that the action was taken as a precautionary measure.

One educator said that given the current situation, teachers in the northern Grenadines may have to rejoin their mainland colleagues and begin administering lessons online, whether in part or totally.

The difficulty of managing the COVID threat is also being compounded as parents continue to hesitate, and in some instances refuse to give permission for their children to be tested. In this instance, the educator said those children should not be allowed back into the classroom until they comply.

Northern Grenadines MP concerned over rising Covid-19 cases

Leader of the Opposition and the MP for the northern Grenadines Dr. Godwin Friday says he is concerned about the rising number of cases on Bequia.

Dr. Friday reiterated the need for Vincentians to get tested and vaccinated in order to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

