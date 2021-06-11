Vincentian togetherness inspires new song

Former lead singer of the band Exodus, Kendal Wiseman better known as Ken Whizzy has written a song entitled “We are one family” which he said is an inspiration of the togetherness he has seen exhibited in Vincentians since the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

Wiseman who has been living in the United Kingdom for over 20 years now said though he was not home to experience what was taking place on the ground, he saw some of the unfolding events on social media which inspired him to write the tribute song and accompanying music video.

Wiseman said the song “We are one family” which is the first song he has written on a national disaster was a very challenging task, however he wanted to share with the world the resilience shown by the vincentian people in dealing with the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

