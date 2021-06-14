2nd wave of Covid-19 is here

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is now experiencing a second wave of Covid-19. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache told SVGTV News on Friday that for the past two months a consistent rise in Covid-19 cases have been recorded as well as the positivity rate.

In Bequia, which has a population of approximately 5-thousands people, several government offices and schools have been closed. Extensive contact tracing is ongoing across the island, and it is anticipated that more cases will be detected.

A release from the National Emergency Management Committee Friday said that the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is providing additional support to the health care team on Bequia to ensure that this outbreak is quickly contained, and according to Dr. Keizer Beache, testing has been continuous.

NEMO and the Ministry of Health said the full cooperation of the entire community of Bequia and the remainder of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is critical if this second wave, which is affecting the entire country, is to be rapidly and efficiently curtailed.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...