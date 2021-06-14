Vaccine Scarcity: Take your Vaccines Now!

With the growing increase of Covid-19 cases in SVG, persons are asked to take the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is the only vaccine currently available in the country.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer Beache, said the scarcity of vaccines will continue for some time, noting that they have not yet received the Sputnik vaccine which they have requested.

The first batch of vaccines which SVG received is expected to expire this month end, however according to the CMO a fresh batch was received recently which can fully vaccinate about 10-thousand people, noting that they will not offer expired vaccines to people even as SVG is getting low on vaccines.

It has also been noted that the majority of people being vaccinated are the elderly, and the majority of people contacting Covid-19 are the young population.

A walk in vaccination drive is held daily during the working week at the car park next to the financial complex. Vaccination is also being done at all functional clinics island-wide.

