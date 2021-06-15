Over 2 million dollars spent monthly on meals for shelters

Over 2 million dollars are being spent monthly to provide meals for persons living in shelters since the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

This comes from Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves who was on We FM’s issues at hand programme on Sunday, June 13th.

This is the third month since persons, mainly from the red zone, have been living in different shelters across SVG.

On the radio programme on Sunday, the Finance Minister outlined the different areas in which the monies are being spent.

Minister Gonsalves further noted that the government has also put aside monies to buy household equipment and appliances for persons who lost these items in the red and orange zones.

Minister Gonsalves said the food items the government provides to persons in boxes will be changed to food vouchers amounting to about one hundred and fifty EC dollars.

