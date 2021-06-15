PM frustrated with policing of Covid-19 protocols

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed frustration with the way, in which the public health measures and protocols put in place to stem the spread of Covid-19 in SVG, are being policed amidst complaints of packed places of entertainment, omnibuses and other mass gatherings.

The Prime Minister who recently returned home from Cuba expressed his frustration on NBC radio on Monday morning.

The present Covid-19 protocols stipulate that omnibuses should not carry more than 12 persons onboard. Additionally, there has been an ongoing ban on amplified music and restrictions to 20 persons at outdoor gatherings, however persons continue to disregard these rules amidst a second wave of Covid-19 affecting the island.

