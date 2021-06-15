Police officers working hard to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols

Inspector of Police Parnel Browne told SVGTV News, that they have been working tirelessly to ensure that persons adhere to the Covid-19 protocols.

Inspector Browne said large gatherings, however continue to be a headache and as part of measures to clamp down on these gatherings they will be placing “no parking “ signs outside bars and other places which continue to attract large gatherings.

Inspector Browne said the police have been on the roads daily to ensure omnibus operators adhere to the public health rules and regulations in terms of passenger capacity and mask wearing. He said a few may slip through the cracks, however he is urging everyone to do their part to stem the spread of Covid-19 in the country .

