Rescued after 11 days at sea, Family elated

After eleven (11) harrowing days at sea three local fishermen were rescued on Friday, June 11th by a tug boat travelling from Curacao to Martinique.

The Fishermen were brought home on Saturday morning and were taken to the Milton Cato Memorial hospital for observation.

While one of the men remains hospitalised, the other two were discharged and spoke with SVGTV News about their ordeal at sea.

Family elated for rescued fishermen

Family members of the three fishermen are elated and excited that their loved ones are back home safely.

Natty Dublin told SVGTV News that it has been a great relief to know that their prayers were answered.

The children of Angus Webb said that they held a welcoming party for their father after he got home from the hospital.

