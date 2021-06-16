PM on missing guns from Georgetown police station

At a news conference at cabinet room on Tuesday, June 15th, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the investigation into the missing firearms and ammunitions from the Georgetown police station is ongoing.

The prime minister who is responsible for national security, said he will not comment much on the investigation as to alert anyone, nor will he comment on the types of guns that are missing, except to say that persons found culpable will be dealt with appropriately.

In a news release dated June 4th , the Police Public Relations department said the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, (RSVGPF) launched an investigation into the disappearance of some firearms and ammunitions from the Armory at the Georgetown Police Station. The news release stated that the investigation was ordered by Commissioner of Police, Colin John immediately after the discovery was made.

