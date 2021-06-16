PM says he cannot influence case involving Ashelle Morgan

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he is waiting just like everyone else for the results of the investigation into the alleged shooting of Cornelius John.

According to the PM the constitution clearly outlines the power of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the holder of that office is not subject to instructions by anyone.

PM Gonsalves said all parties involved must be treated fairly by the police investigating the matter and the DPP.

Responding to requests by the Opposition Leader to have another prosecutor handle the matter, the PM pointed out that it is not within his ability to do so.

Since the incident was made public there have also been calls for Senator Morgan to be removed from her position. Prime Minister Gonsalves explained the absence of the acting DPP Karim Nelson from his post, however he said the same does not apply to Senator Morgan.

The PM reiterated his call for patience from the public as it relates to the matter noting that the investigation’s completion is near.

