Seismic activity slightly increased at La Soufriere volcano

The pattern at the La Soufriere volcano has been quite similar to that of the previous days, however lead scientist monitoring the volcano Lloyd Lynch said that there has been an increase in steaming, and also a slight increase of seismic activity.

Speaking on the Eyeing La Soufriere programme on NBC radio this morning, Lynch said that it was observed that there is a periodic burst of a higher level of steaming occurring every half hour.

He said the monitoring team is not sure whether this is as a result of the increased level of rain fall, stressing the importance of getting the monitoring equipment back up and running soonest.

Gas monitoring was done yesterday which showed 352 tonnes of gas being emitted daily, which is a slight increase from the last test.

Lynch also noted that now it is getting deeper in the rainy season, there will be changes in the wind pattern and level of precipitation which can influence what the monitoring team will sense from the volcano.

The volcano alert level remains at orange.

