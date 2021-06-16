The people need answers on missing guns – Dr. Friday

Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday said the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines need more answers on the missing firearms and ammunitions from the Armory at the Georgetown police station.

He was speaking at a virtual news conference hosted on June 15th.

Dr. Friday said the situation is very troubling, especially in a time when there are so many worrying shooting incidents resulting in deaths and serious injuries.

The Opposition Leader noted that since the initial announcement was made about the investigation of the missing firearms and ammunition, the police have not said anything further on the matter, and if they are unable to carry out the investigation they should get someone else to do it.

