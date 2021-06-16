Unvaccinated workers could be terminated – PM

Vaccines are not mandatory, however, legally, the common law with support from the statute laws can be used to impose the vaccines at work places.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves who said that it can happen both in the private and public sector.

At a news conference on June 15th, PM Gonsalves who recently returned home from Cuba was asked if persons can be terminated legally, if they do not take the Covid-19 vaccines.

The Prime Minister said that the onus is also on the employees to cooperate with their employers to ensure the safety of the workplace.

PM Gonsalves however noted that employers must be reasonable and put procedures in place for the termination to take effect.

The Prime Minister said it is his hope that the government does not have to take this route by terminating public servants for not taking the Covid-19 vaccines.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...