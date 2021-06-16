Van driver charge for head butting police officer

Orvin Trimmingham, driver of motor vehicle H 9855, was ordered to pay $1250.00, after pleading guilty to the offences of carrying in a public services vehicle more passengers than allowed, making use of indecent language, failing to remain stationary and assaulting a police officer by head butting him.

This was revealed in a press release issued by the traffic department.

According to the release, about 6:00 pm on Monday June 14, 2021, traffic officers were conducting motor vehicular checks on the public roads. In light of this, motor vehicle H 9855 driven by Orvin Trimmingham of Greiggs was stopped, and it was discovered that the omnibus had more passengers onboard than it was registered to carry. As a result, Trimmingham was issued with a ticket. In the process of issuing the ticket, the driver made use of indecent language. He was informed of the offence and asked to alight the vehicle. However, he refused and drove off.

Consequently, traffic officers pursued and succeeded in bringing the vehicle to a halt. Trimningham was later arrested and charged with the offences of carrying in a public services vehicle more passengers than allowed, making use of indecent language, failing to remain stationary and assaulting a police officer by head butting him.

Trimmingham was taken before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Tuesday to answer to the charges. He pleaded guilty and was fined $1250.00 with $500.00 to be paid forthwith and the remainder to be paid by July 31, 2021. In default, he will serve six (6) months in prison.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...