Steaming lahars caused eruption fears

Lead monitoring scientist Lloyd Lynch told SVGTV News that reports of an eruption are false, noting that what some persons have been observing throughout the day are intense lahars or mudflows which started as early as 4am.

Lahars were observed steaming down valleys mainly on the northwest of the La Soufriere volcano.

Lynch explained that due to the high temperature trapped in the pyroclastic deposits, lahars or mudflows will flow down steaming. He said that the steam is more than 200 degrees centigrade.

The lead monitoring scientist said that nothing much has changed with the volcano, but that more steam will be emitted with the rainfall and more lahars can be expected.

