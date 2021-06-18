President of SVG Women’s Council calls for justice in Cornelius John case

President of SVG National Council for Women, Beverley Richards, has joined the call for justice to prevail in the shooting incident of Diamond resident Corenlius John.

John was allegedly shot and beaten at his home on April 13th 2021. Two weeks after the incident, news broke that the senator and Deputy Speaker of the House- Ashelle Morgan, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Karim Nelson, and a third unknown individual were allegedly involved in the matter.

In an interview with SVGTV News on June 17th, Richards shared the views of the organisation.

Richards added that Vincentians are seeking the assurance that John’s case is being treated fairly and being investigated thoroughly.

Commissioner of police Colin John recently disclosed that the investigation into the shooting incident of John is being investigated, and the police are in communication with the Director of Public Prosecution Sejilla McDowald on the matter. At a news conference on Tuesday, June 15th, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves called for patience stressing that the public should allow the investigation to be completed.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...