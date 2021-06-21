Former constable among four (4) charged in relation to missing guns from Georgetown Police Station

Four suspects including a former constable of the RSVG Police Force charged in relation to the missing guns and ammunitions from the Armoury at the Georgetown Police Station, appeared before Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne today at the Serious Offences Court in Kingstown.

The former police officer, 25 year old Zackerie Latham of New Grounds, who was attached to the Georgetown Police Station, pleaded not guilty to eight charges. He was charged for official corruption, burglary, sale of firearms and ammunitions, possession of firearms and ammunitions, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of criminal property. He was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Myron Samuel, a 28 year old of Layou was charged with possession of firearm, possession of ammunitions and handling of stolen goods. He also pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of 20-thousand dollars with one surety to report to the Layou Police Station on Mondays between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m..

Avi King, a 28 year old labourer of Diamonds who was slapped with seven charges pleaded guilty to 6.

Meshach Dublin, a 26 year old unemployed also of Diamonds pleaded guilty to the 6 charges laid against him which include possession of criminal property, possession of firearms without license, ammunitions, prohibited weapon, sale of ammunition and sale of firearms without a dealer’s license.

King and Dublin were denied bail and were remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison. In the investigators submission to the court , it was noted that a number of ammunitions and one firearm are still missing.

The arrest of the four suspects came fifteen days (15) after Commissioner of Police Colin John directed that an investigation be launched into the disappearance of a quantity of firearms and ammunitions from the Armoury at the Georgetown Police Station. The investigation was led by the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) of the RSVG Police Force.

