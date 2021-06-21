Lead scientist monitoring La Soufriere volcano Lloyd Lynch has confirmed that there was an increase in seismic activity over the weekend.

The scientist said that at one point there were 40 earthquakes recorded, however, they have seen a decrease within the last 24 hours.

Lynch said there is nothing much for people to worry about explaining that it is usually a normal occurrence during heavy rainfalls.

The lead monitoring scientist said that there were no lahars or mudflows recorded and that the gas measurements remain over 400 tonnes.

