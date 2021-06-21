PM urges public servants to join and actively participate in a trade union

Public servants across SVG have been encouraged to join and actively participate in a trade union.

The encouragement comes from Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves at a church service held to kick start activities for Public Service Week 2021

The Prime Minister thanked all public servants for the many services they provide and at the same time reminded them of the importance of their rights as workers.

Noting their reluctance to take the Covid-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Gonsalves pleaded with all public servants to get vaccinated.

The activities for public service week include the recognition of outstanding public servants, and minister responsible for the public service, Frederick Stephenson, said they applaud all public servants for their hard work, especially those who will be recognised at the awards ceremony.

Public service day is on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 and will be observed under the theme ‘resilient public servants, appreciating the spirit and strength’.

