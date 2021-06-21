Regional police officers complete stint in SVG

More than 50 police officers from five neighboring countries departed Saint Vincent Friday, June 18th, having completed their stint as part of the humanitarian mission of the Regional Security System-RSS in the aftermath of the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

Speaking at the closing ceremony at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, Commissioner of Police Colin John, thanked the officers who assisted their colleagues of the RSVG Police Force to ensure security was maintained following the eruption of the volcano. Initially, Trinidad and Tobago provided logistical support after which support came from Dominica, St. Kitts, St. Lucia , Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda.

According to Commissioner John, the human resource of the RSVG police force was stretched and they needed the assistance.

Commissioner John said their regional colleagues helped with patrols and other services across SVG including in the red and orange zones.

The RSS contingent Commander was Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Antigua and Barbuda Police Force Desmond Dinard who said they were happy to render their service to SVG in its time of need.

