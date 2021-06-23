Land raffle, vaccination lottery for vaccinated Vincentians

Government is looking to offer land and lottery incentives to get more residents to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves, made the disclosure while speaking on radio Sunday. He also highlighted a new rule for taxi operators in light of the current Covid-19 environment, as well as the strengthening of the police ability to enforce the current Covid -19 protocols.

Over twenty thousand Vincentians have been vaccinated since the start of the national vaccination campaign on February 14th, 2021. Across the Caribbean region and the world, governments are employing similar incentives in a bid to encourage vaccination uptake in order to return to some form of normalcy as soon as possible.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...