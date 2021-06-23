Protesters: it could have been anyone of us

It could have been anyone of us, thats the view of protesters on the picket line on June 22nd, in front of the Parliament building in capital Kingstown.

The citizens continue to call for justice in the shooting of Cornelius John, who was reportedly shot in his foot at his home in Diamond over two months ago with no charges laid against the perpetrator/s.

The shooting incident allegedly involves Government Senator and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Ashelle Morgan, Assistant Deputy of Director of Public Prosecutions Karim Nelson and a third unidentified person.

Among those on the picket line were Opposition member of Parliament for East Kingstown Fitzgerald Bramble, President of the SVG Teachers Union – Oswald Robinson, members of the group Rise Hairouna which organised the protest and other concerned citizens.

There were those who had other issues that they feel warrant justice as well. A resident of Georgetown said for him its is the personal impact of the volcano eruption.

Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday also joined the protesters on the picket line.

