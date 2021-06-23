Volcanic income support commences along side Covid-19 education programme targeting farmers and fisherfolk

Farmers and fisherfolk who are willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine will be given the opportunity to get registered to do so on the days of the payments for the volcanic income support at the 12 different stations island-wide.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said that officials from the Ministry of Health will be present at the payment stations from Wednesday June 23rd to Wednesday June 30th, to educate persons on the Covid-19 vaccines, and also to register those who will be interested in getting vaccinated.

Noting that the vaccination rate in the country leaves a lot to be desired Minister Caesar urged farmers, fisherfolk and others to get vaccinated.

The Minister however made it clear that it is not a requirement that persons get vaccinated before getting their income support.

Some ten thousand farmers and fisherfolk are registered to receive the volcanic income support at different station starting June 23rd, and the agriculture Minister said he is confident that with the information persons will receive on the vaccine at the payment stations, there will be a massive registration for those willing to get vaccinated.

Minister Caesar said the payments will be done orderly and is encouraging persons to follow the Covid-19 protocols and wear a face mask.

