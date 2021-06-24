Cornelius John medical records not missing — Hospital Administrator

Hospital Administrator Grace Walters has dismissed reports that the medical records of Cornelius John of Diamond are missing from the files at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

John was reportedly shot in his leg at his home on April 13th, 2021. The shooting incident allegedly involved Government Senator and Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly Ashelle Morgan, Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Karim Nelson, and an unidentified person.

On Monday on radio, John’s lawyer Kay Bacchus-Baptiste indicated that several attempts made to get her client’s medical records were unsuccessful.

In a telephone interview with SVGTV News today, the hospital Administrator said the medical records for John are in her possession after they were requested from the medical records department this morning.

Walters noted that a medical report could take some time to be furnished based on a number of factors.

