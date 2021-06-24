Cornelius John told medical records could not be found

Cornelius John’s lawyer Kay Bacchus Baptiste, said, in the third week following the shooting of her client, she wrote to the hospital on his behalf requesting a medical report and to this date none has been provided.

Bacchus-Baptiste said her client has made numerous trips to the hospital and was told his medical report was unavailable as his records could not be found.

The attorney said she would not allow the absence of the medical report to hinder her clients suit against the perpetrator/s of the shooting.

According to hospital’s Administrator Grace Walters, a medical report can take up to 12 weeks to be furnished depending on the availability of the physician and or the patient’s medical records.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...