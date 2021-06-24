Housing materials ordered to assist homeowners with damage caused by La Soufriere eruption- PM

According to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, the government has ordered housing materials to assist in the repairing of houses damaged during the explosive eruptions of La Soufriere volcano.

Speaking on radio, Prime Minister Gonsalves stated that housing and physical infrastructure assessment is being done in the volcano affected communities.

The prime minister further noted that the clean up process on the leeward side of the island is going well. He said he got the feedback during a meeting he chaired on Monday, June 21st , with NEMO’s Emergency Management Council where all stakeholders were present.

Dr. Gonsalves further noted, that with proper precautions, cleaning up on the windward side of the island will push full steam ahead from next week.

