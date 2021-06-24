No income support from government -Kingstown fisherfolk disappointed

Some fishermen and vendors in capital Kingstown today, voiced their disappointment that they were not included among those affected by the volcanic eruption to receive income support from the government.

Payment for farmers and fishers under the La Soufriere Volcanic Eruption Income Support programme commenced Wednesday June 23rd at eleven (11) locations on the mainland.

It has been reported that a number of fishermen in the Kingstown area who turned up to their payment location walked away empty handed.

Our News Team spoke with some of these fishermen earlier today, who said they were given the impression that all fishermen throughout SVG would benefit from the income support.

The fishermen lamented that the volcanic eruption not only affected fishermen in the red and orange zones but island-wide.

Fish vendors at the Kingstown market have also expressed disappointment that they too are not listed to receive the income support. They say they have also been impacted by the volcanic eruption as it has been a challenge making ends meet.

