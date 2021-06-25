Income support payment for farmers and fishers in the red and orange zones – Day 2

Minister responsible for Agriculture and Fisheries, Saboto Caesar, said that the payment for income support for farmers and fishers in the red and orange zones is the largest payout ever in the history of St.Vincent and the Grenadines. He made the statement while assisting with payment at the San Souci Learning Resource Centre on June 24th.

For the next seven months farmers and fisherfolk from the red and orange zone are expected to receive five hundred dollars monthly, while other farmers and fishers will receive a one off payment of five hundred dollars.

Minister Caesar used the opportunity today to praise all farmers and fishers for their hard work.

In reference to the payment for fisherfolk particularly those outside the red and orange zones Minister Caesar said there has been some misunderstanding, noting that the current income support payment is only for fisherfolk in the red and orange zones, however there is another support that will be given to other fisherfolk to assist with repairs to their boats.

Minister Caesar also noted that thus far the Covid-19 protocols and regulations are being followed at various payment locations .

Payments were made to farmers with the first letter of their surname F to J, while on Friday, June 25th, persons with surnames K – O will receive their payment. Monday 28th, will be for surnames P – U ; on Tuesday 29th June V – Z and on Wednesday June 30th for persons who missed the schedule payment dates. In the northern and southern Grenadines payments for all surnames will be made in Bequia and Union Island on Wednesday 30th June 2021.

