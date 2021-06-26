An attorney convicted of a criminal offence could face disbarment by the Bar Association

A prominent lawyer told SVGTV News that criminal offences can disqualify an individual from being called to the bar, and that it could also result in the disbarment of a practicing attorney.

Speaking anonymously, the legal mind said that whilst being charged for an offence does not qualify for any action against an attorney by the bar, a guilty plea or a conviction is a different matter.

The attorney said based on the type of the offence where there has been a guilty verdict or a plea entered, the attorney can be reprimanded by the bar. However, if the offence is sufficiently serious, that individual could be stripped of his or her ability to practice law.

The OECS Bar Association of which St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a member, lists within its code of ethics the conduct expected of attorneys- at- law within the jurisdiction. It says that an attorney at law should bear in mind that he or she can only maintain the high traditions of his profession by being a person of high integrity and dignity.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...