A greater demand in electricity prompt solar energy and battery storage project – VINLEC

As VINLEC anticipates a growth in the demand for electricity, Manager of Engineering at the St.Vincent Electricity Services Limited- Vinlec, Dr. Vaughn Lewis, has outlined plans by the company to increase it electricity generation capacity with the introduction of a solar energy project. The project will be located in close proximity to the Argyle International Airport and it’s expected to commence in the next two years.

Lewis said the project will see the installation of utility size battery storage at the Cane Hall Power Plant, which among other things will be used to maintain and manage the smooth operation of the renewable energy generated by the solar project.

He further stated that the battery storage project will be the second of its kind in St.Vincent and the Grenadines, with the first battery storage facility located on Union Island in the Southern Grenadines. He noted however that the undertaking on mainland St. Vincent will be significantly larger, reaping benefits that will hopefully be felt by all Vincentians

