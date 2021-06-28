Living with sickle cell disease for 35 years

Full blown sickle cell disease warrior – Teressa Jack, who was diagnosed as a child, said it has not been an easy journey living with the debilitating disease, and is thanking God for his mercies .

Jack shared with our News team her challenges living with sickle. in commemoration of World Sickle Cell Awareness day observed annually on June 19th.

The Ashburton villager said that she encountered several near death situations, even nurses and doctors had given up on her. Jack pointed out that one of her major problems living with sickle cell is the endless pains.

The 35 year old woman said living with sickle cell is physically and emotionally draining, and asked for better understanding and care from members of the public including health care workers.

She said due to her financial situation she is unable to eat healthy, follow the appropriate diet and buy her medication.

Jack who recently loss a friend who was also suffering from sickle cell is encouraging other persons with the disease to stay positive and trust God.

Dr. Thompson speaks on sickle cell disease

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Jerrol Thompson is encouraging persons suffering with sickle cell to eat healthy and to avoid stressful situations.

World sickle cell was observed on saturday june 19th under the theme “let shine the light on sickle cell disease”.

In a telephone interview with SVGTV News Dr. Thompson said sickle cell is a serious condition that is not being given attention especially here in SVG and the wider caribbean.

