Carnival Monday and Tuesday holidays in July shift to September

Carnival Monday and Tuesday holidays in July have been pushed back to September.

This was announced on radio by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, who said the new holiday dates will be September 6th and 7th.

This is the second consecutive year since the Covid-19 pandemic that the July holidays for Vincy Mas have been pushed back.

The prime minister said September was chosen for the holidays bearing in mind that examinations for the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment- CPEA and CXC are now scheduled for late July and August

