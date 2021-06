Kay Bacchus Baptiste who is the lawyer representing shooting victim Cornelius John in the matter involving Senator Ashelle Morgan, told SVGTV News that while her decision to take leave of absence should have been done a long time ago, it is the least that she could do right now.

Bacchus however questioned the reason behind morgan’s request for the one month leave of absence.

