Gov’t providing production support to all fisherfolk, no income support for those in yellow and green zones

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Saboto Caesar said in addition to the income support ear-marked for fisherfolk specifically in the red and orange zones, all fisherfolk across SVG will receive significant production support.

He shared this with SVGTV News in a telephone interview on how the support designated for fisherfolk will be distributed.

Minister Caesar said an assessment dictated the decision that was made to provide fisherfolk in the red and orange zones specifically with additional help in the form of income support.

Caesar said the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will continue to make assessments in relation to the needs of fisherfolk, and if the findings reveal it is necessary to extend the income support to other f fisherfolk outside the red and orange zones, that will be considered.

The minister also appealed to persons not to covet the support being given to affected persons, noting that this is a time for everyone to stand in solidarity with those who have been most affected by the thirty two (32) eruptions of La Soufriere volcano.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves recently revealed that one and a half million dollars have been allocated specifically for production support for fisherfolk.

