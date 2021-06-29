Senator Morgan protected by the constitution, only Speaker of the House can issue suspension from the House

On radio on Sunday, June 27th, Prime Minister Gonsalves sought to offer some clarity on Senator Ashelle Morgan’s ability to keep her senatorial position while facing a criminal charge.

Morgan was, on Friday, June 25th, granted bail after pleading not guilty to a charge of assault with intent to commit wounding stemming from a shooting incident in Diamond on April 13th, in which Cornelius John was shot in his leg.

Speaking on We FM’s Issues at Hand programme, the prime minister said while the leader of the opposition has been requesting Morgan’s removal from the House of Assembly, in which she also served as Deputy Speaker, the request is not a viable one based on the rules which govern the House.

The prime minister clarified that unlike public servants who may be asked to take leave or may be suspended during a criminal trial, the same does not apply to Senator Morgan or her co-accused, Karim Nelson, Assistant Director of Public Prosecution.

PM Gonsalves further went on to highlight the constitutional provisions which protect Morgan’s removal from her current post.

