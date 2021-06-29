SVG to donate another 4,000 Astrazeneca vaccines to T&T

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines still have approximately 4-thousand Astrazeneca vaccines which expires in a few days time and on radio Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said arrangements have already been made for them to be donated to Trinidad and Tobago so that they can used up before the expiry date.

The prime minister said to date more than 30-thousand vaccines have been given to other countries in the region.

He also noted that SVG does not expect any more vaccines under the COVAX facility, however they are still in the process of procuring the sputnik vaccines from Russia.

Procuring vaccines from Cuba is also being explored. The prime minister pointed out that SVG has to be prepared for the long haul in dealing with Covid- 19 as it is predicted that the virus will be with us for a long time, if not for our entire lifetime.

He again urged people to get vaccinated as stronger strains of the virus are expected.

