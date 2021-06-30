Latest weather advisory – area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave has been upgraded to a Tropical Depression

As of 11:00 pm, Wednesday June 30th, 2021 the area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave has been upgraded to a Tropical depression. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for SVG.



A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.



At 11 pm, the center of Tropical Depression Five (5) was located near latitude 9.6° north; longitude 46.3° west, or approximately 1020 miles (1645 kilometers) east southeast of the Windward Islands. The system is moving towards the west-northwestward near 23 mph (37 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast and the tropical depression is expected to become a tropical storm early Thursday.



On its present forecast track, the center of the system is predicted to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday. Showers, thunderstorms, strong gusty winds along with rough seas are likely to accompany this system.



The Tropical Storm Watch for SVG will be upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning by early Thursday.

