Barrel concession to be extended

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves announced on radio that his government will grant an extension of the barrel concession which ended on June 30th.

The extension in the second instance help to support the ongoing humanitarian relief efforts on the ground following the explosive eruption of La Soufriere volcano on April 9th.

The prime minister noted that the details on the concession will be addressed at Cabinet today.

The prime minister also pointed out that many Vincentians have benefited from the concession prior to the eruption of the volcano as there was a concession granted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

