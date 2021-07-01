NEMO releases preliminary list of shelters for hurricane season 2021, unauthorised red zone occupants warned against dangers of lahars

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) released a fluid list of shelters for the 2021 hurricane season.

In a telephone interview with SVGTV News, NEMO’s Director Michelle Forbes speaking says, changes to the list can be expected over the next month as details are being finalised. Some areas will see no designation of shelters as according to Forbes they are considered unauthorised for occupancy at this time.

Forbes also advised residents to play close attention to the updates from the SVG Met Service.

Unauthorised red zone occupants warned against dangers of lahars

The NEMO Director also made an appeal for persons who are living unauthorised in the off limit areas of the red zone.

Forbes noted that as the country continues to experience high levels of rainfall, the probability of life threatening lahars or mudflows in flood prone areas increases, posing several risks to persons living in these danger zones, including the lost of life.

The government of St.Vincent and the Grenadines authorised the return of persons to the red zone only in areas below the Rabacca Dry river in the north windward region of the island and as far as Petit Bordel on the north leeward coast.

No all clear has been given for persons to return to any other parts of the red zone.

Preparing in event of a storm

And on radio today prime minister dr. Ralph gonsalves said that preparations are being made in the event that there is a storm. He specified the relief supplies at arnos vale which will need to be properly secured.

The 2021 hurricane season began on June 1st, 2021, and was predicted to be an above average season in terms of its expected activity.

