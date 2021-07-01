No new dome growing at La Soufriere volcano – Dr. Stinton

There is no new lava dome growing in the crater of La Soufriere volcano.

That’s according to Volcanologist Dr. Adam Stinton on radio this morning.

Persons have speculated that a new dome was growing inside the crater based on photographs and videos released last week.

Dr. Stinton who was in SVG last week for three days, was involved in the helicopter surveys carried out on the crater, said that while they were not able to get inside the crater, photogrammetry was successful which has helped in their assessment. He said that what people are seeing is what was left over from the 1979 dome and the 2020/2021 dome.

Dr. Stinon added that not much changes have been observed since the last time he was in SVG as the lead monitoring scientist.

The Volcanologist said they were able to determine the size of the new crater which now has new dimensions.

