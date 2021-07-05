Chamber of Industry and Commerce SVG welcomes ECCB’s digital currency initiative

The Executive Director of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce here in St.Vincent and the Grenadines, Anthony Regisford, said he welcomes the introduction of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank digital currency, d-cash, to the shores of St.Vincent and the Grenadines, citing the digital currency as a much needed disruptor to the way Vincentians conduct business.

While Regisford noted that members of the Chamber have been slow to the idea of using a digital currency, he says he looks forward to working with the ECCB during the education aspect of their campaign, to educate business owners in SVG of the benefits in utilising the digital currency in their day to day transactions. He noted that St.Vincent and the Grenadines ranks the highest in the Eastern Caribbean for cash based transactions.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Skype

Telegram



Pinterest

LinkedIn





Like this: Like Loading...