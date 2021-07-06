Close to 200 homes damaged by hurricane Elsa

Government continues to carry out damage assessment from hurricane Elsa which passed over the island mainly in the north on Friday July 2nd, 2021.

According to prime minister Gonsalves, the preliminary numbers show that close to two hundred houses were damaged primarily in the red zone of the volcano which is on the north east of the island.

The heavy rainfall deposited more ashes in the red zone communities and according to the prime minister, the clean up in the zone has become a bit more difficult, however, he said more equipment have been sourced to carry out the work.

Dr. Gonsalves said no monetary value has been placed on the damage just yet while giving the assurance that SVG will rebuild stronger.

